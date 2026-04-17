‘CIA’ Star Natalee Linez Teases Gina Putting on ‘Quite the Act’ for First Field Assignment (Exclusive)

Gina Gosian is going out in the field in the next CIA, and Natalee Linez told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “Orbital,” airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This will be the first time that Linez’s Gina, a CIA analyst, not only goes in the field but goes undercover. The actress shared it’s “super exciting” to have her not glued to her desk. “She puts on quite the act a handful of times, which is fun. So instead of, on an op, sometimes you’ll go undercover as one person, but she kinda has to fool a few people in this episode. So she gets to really kind of immerse herself in the field work, which is really fun. And she’s been eager this whole season to get out there, so I think she really got to exercise her muscles that she’s been wanting to do.”

Pictured: Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

“You’re just gonna really see Gina in her element, which I think will be really fun for the fans,” Linez added. “I think everyone knows she’s been choosing to be on the field, and so she finally gets to do it, and she really gets to immerse herself in that.”

It sounds like Gina will do pretty well undercover, but CIA has proven to be a bit unpredictable, so it’s hard to tell how this will go down. It will be exciting to see Gina in the field, though, and see what she’s able to bring to the table. It’s possible that this won’t be the last time she goes undercover, especially if she does well. Again, though, there’s no telling what will happen.

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait too long to see what happens. The new episode airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. There is going to be a lot to look forward to, and fans won’t want to miss what happens. There will also be plenty of chances for Gina to go undercover since CIA has been renewed for Season 2. So, fans should get excited about the possibilities.