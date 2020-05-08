'Dead to Me' Season 2 Now on Netflix

✖

Jen and Judy and their web of lies have officially returned. On Friday, Netflix finally dropped Dead to Me season 2. The sophomore run of the critically acclaimed series, which earned series star Christina Applegate an Emmy nomination, consists of 10 episodes, all of which are now available for streaming on Netflix along with the whole of Season 1.

Pace yourselves. Dead to Me is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/9lF6QOf8R1 — Dead To Me (@deadtome) May 8, 2020

"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost," an official synopsis for the season reads. "From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year, Cardellini teased what was to come in the sophomore outing. According to the actress, "what happens at the end of season one changes the dynamic between" her character, Judy, and Applegate's Jen.

"The whole first season is built on Judy concealing a secret, while initiating this intimacy [with Jen]," she said. "The idea that they would both be aware of everything going into the second season — the balance has been changed because of something that Jen potentially did. We don't know why she did it or how she did it, and I feel like it will be an interesting turn of events the way they relate to each other going forward. They clearly need each other now."

Debuting in May of 2019, Dead to Me quickly became a hit for the streaming giant, and was watched by a staggering number of people. Although the streamer typically refrains from releasing viewership data, it revealed during its second-quarterly earnings report in July of last year that the series' freshmen run had been watched by 30 million subscribers during its first month on the platform. In the U.K., meanwhile, Dead to Me became the No. 1 show following its debut. Given the number of eyes tuning in, it came as no surprise that Netflix had announced a Season 2 renewal just a month earlier.

Hailing from CBS TV Studios, Dead to Me is executive produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Christie Smith, who manages creator and showrunner Feldman, also executive produces alongside Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum. Applegate is also credited as an EP on the series.