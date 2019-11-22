‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Season 56

The Days of Our Lives drama is staying on the screen after all. NBC reportedly renewed the long-running daytime series for a 56th season. The news comes after days of speculation about the show’s future after the entire cast was released from their contracts. The network and Sony Television have not commented publicly on the renewal news, though sources had previously said the show’s renewal chances were “good.”

Deadline first reported the news, revealing series executive producer Ken Corday of Corday Productions told the cast the good news. The outlet also revealed the deal with the network is not officially done yet, but they are close to finishing negotiations.

Days of Our Lives has aired nearly every weekday since Nov. 8, 1965. Fans of the daytime soap grew concerned after reports surfaced the cast had been released from their contracts ahead of a pre-panned indefinite hiatus. At the time, NBC and Sony Television were still in discussions about the show’s future. The soap was ahead of production when the hiatus news broke, with enough episodes still slated to air until summer 2020.

Reports surfaced at the time Corday Productions released the cast from their contracts in an effort to “limit its exposure in case the series is not renewed” and also a way to employ “a possible negotiating tactic with the cast.”

The renewal news means the actors will have to renegotiate their contracts, with the possibility many of them could be brought for a lower salary. Daytime soaps also are famous for frequently recasting iconic roles, which the Deadline reported at the time could put “pressure on actors to accept terms dictated by producers.”

The daytime soap genre has remained steady in the past few years despite some ratings decline. The four remaining big daytime series include Days of Our Lives on NBC, General Hospital on ABC, and Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

Days of Our Lives has reportedly aired more than 13,725 episodes in its impressive run. The show has garnered 61 Emmy Awards, along with multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

The series takes place in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem. It follows the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras families with storylines that touch on romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for exact air times.