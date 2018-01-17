‘Days of Our Lives’ Casts Gilles Marini in Sexy Role

The cast of Days of Our Lives just got a little hotter.

Gilles Marini, known for his roles on Sex and the City, Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth and Devious Maids will be joining the cast of the daytime soap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marini will play a lawyer named Ted who becomes interested with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

He started filming for the series in December and his first episode is slated to air sometime in June. There are no further details as to how long he will be on the show, but Entertainment Weekly states it would be for a few months.

Marini shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post in the makeup trailer. The actor teased an upcoming performance with another post earlier this week of him holding seven scripts with the caption “No worries. I can do this. 7 scripts to learn. Ps: I’m loving it….”

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.