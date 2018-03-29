See the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion Photos You’ve Always Wanted

You don’t have to wait to soak in the nostalgic glory of Dawson’s Creek — because the cast of the beloved ’90s and early aughts teen drama just came together for a first-ever reunion.

The core four of Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams returned to Capeside for Entertainment Weekly, along with supporting cast members Busy Philipps, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Mary Beth Peil.

Entertainment Weekly released five commemorative covers to celebrate the landmark series’ 20th anniversary: one with the four leads together, and the others featuring them individually — save for Williams, who shares hers with real-life BFF Philipps, a season 5 arrival.

Dawson’s Creek aired for six season on The WB before bowing for good in 2003, helping to define the network and propel a new wave of storytelling about young adults that continues to have an impact on pop culture.

Van Der Week, who played the titular Dawson, recalled his early days on set: “I remember loving the script. I remember thinking everybody was amazing and all the actors were perfectly cast.”

“I think it would have been weird to have any expectation that it would blow up the way that it did,” he added.

Holmes, who played Joey Porter, told Entertainment Weekly that this photo shoot was the first time the cast had all been together.

“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” she said. “And never for long enough.”

Creator Kevin Williamson told the magazine that whenever he does run into Jackson and the other lead actors, it’s like a blast from the past.

“I run into James and Josh, Katie, Michelle, and I just get a big smile on my face. It’s just a very, very special time in my life,” Williamson said.

Williams’ character, Jen Lindley, was killed off during the 2003 bawl-your-eyes-out series finale — so a revival does not look likely. But she had a theory about the show’s enduring appeal.

“I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people. That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it,” she said. “When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever.”

The small town of Wilmington, North Carolina that stood in for the fictional Capeside still holds a special place in Monroe’s heart.

“It was like growing up together,” remembers Monroe. “I felt like I was so grateful that it was shooting in Wilmington. We all got to really connect in a way that I don’t think we would have had we been in New York or L.A.”

To some early critics of the show who said it wasn’t representative of young people, Jackson and Williamson had a few words.

Says John Wesley Shipp, who played Dawson’s father, Mitch: “I remember a big star who shall remain nameless said to Kevin [Williamson], ‘Young people don’t talk like that.’ Kevin said, ‘Well, maybe not, but they’d like to.’ We had a feeling that we were pioneering a different way of telling stories about young people.”

“Kevin never insulted the audience and never insulted [the actors] by dumbing us down,” Jackson added. “I loved that part.”