'Dateline': Watch Keith Morrison's Family Help Him Promote Tonight's Lori Vallow Episode

The Dateline episode, set to air Monday night, will examine the sordid case of Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. The couple were married in Hawaii back in November, just weeks after Vallow's kids had gone missing and Daybell's previous wife was shot dead. Despite pressure from investigators, the couple remained uncooperative in their search for the missing children, 17-year-old Tyree and 7-year-old JJ. Their remains were discovered on June 13 on Daybell's property in Idaho.

Monday night's episode will feature an interview with Vallow's former best friend, Melanie Gibb, which marks her first network television interview since the launch of the investigation. Speaking with Morrison, Gibbs said that Vallow and Daybell "had deception in them" and that she "saw him as the hand and her as the puppet on that hand." She added that "they were both, like, gasoline and fire – equally destructive to each other."

It's been more than two weeks since the children's remains were discovered, but details surrounding the deaths are still unclear. The children were last seen alive in early September, with Tylee on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 and JJ at school in Idaho just a few days later. Shortly after police began their investigation, Vallow and Daybell had fled to Hawaii for their wedding.

Vallow was arrested on Feb. 20 following her defiance of a court order to produce her children to authorities back on Jan. 30. Her arrest didn't provide many few clues regarding her children's disappearance, and it remained that way until investigators executed a search warrant on Daybell's property on June 9. The warrant suggested that their uncle, Alex Cox, had visited the property at least four times in September, including once on Sept. 9, which was highlighted as "significant" by authorities.

It was during that search of Daybell's property when two sets of human remains were discovered in two separate locations, which were later confirmed to be Tylee and JJ. Daybell was later arrested on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. It is unclear if either Daybell or Vallow will face additional charges, though they are both being held on a $1 million bond.