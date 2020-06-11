Photos Show Police Searching Chad Daybell's Property for Remains

As the investigation into the disappearance of Lori Vallow's two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ, continues, photos showed the ongoing search efforts on Chad Daybell's property, where two sets of human remains were discovered earlier this week. In a series of photos shared by KUTV 2 News journalist Kelly Vaughen, a blue tent could be seen on the property along with white buckets, mounds of dirt, and tape marking sections of the yard.

PHOTOS: Chad Daybell’s property. Police are still on the scene. You can see areas marked off in the search, and equipment used to dig. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/IHhLHOu9eK — Kelly Vaughen (@KellyVaughen) June 10, 2020

At around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the day the photos were shared, Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies, and FBI agents executed a search warrant of Daybell's home, several outlets confirmed at the time. It marked the second major search of Daybell's home, the first having been executed in January, though due to the warrant being sealed, it was initially unclear what authorities were searching for. At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Daybell was taken into police custody for what authorities at the time said was questioning. Police later confirmed that two sets of human remains had been discovered throughout the course of their search on the property. As authorities continued their search of the property Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) established a no fly zone over Daybell's property, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Eric Grossath reported. The order was effective until Wednesday evening.

Daybell has since been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He is also currently under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife, who died just weeks before he married Lori Vallow. Daybell made his first court appearance on the most recent charges Wednesday. During that appearance, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said the way one of the sets of remains was concealed was "particularly egregious," according to CBS News. He did not provide any further details.

At this time, police have not confirmed the identities of the human remains and are still awaiting autopsy reports. Family members, however, have confirmed the bodies to be that of Tylee and Ryan. In a statement, JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, said the family was "confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee."

Vallow was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. Daybell also remains held on a $1 million bond.