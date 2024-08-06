Danielle Fishel Reveals Major 'Boy Meets World' Storyline Change She Would Make

Danielle Fishel has one major change she would have made to Cory and Topanga's love story on Boy Meets World – and it's a "hot take," her co-stars agree! The actress, who played Topanga Lawrence opposite Ben Savage's Cory Matthews on the beloved sitcom, revealed she wouldn't have had the young couple make it to the altar during the latest episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World.

During a fan Q&A portion of the podcast, Fishel and her co-hosts, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, were asked what they would change about the show if they could go back in time and make one adjustment. Fishel was quick to offer up what Friedle coined a "hot take" with her confession about Cory and Topanga's marriage.

(Photo: 'Boy Meets World' aired the wedding episode "It's About Time" on November 5, 1999. - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"I don't think I would have Cory and Topanga get married," she reasoned. "I think I might have her still do the proposal and maybe he still says yes, we go through the whole planning. Then, we end up deciding it's maybe not the right choice for us now." Fishel clarified that she would still have the couple end up together, explaining, "They don't need to be broken up. Maybe we just save the marriage aspect for the end of the show and not spend the last full year of the show married."

Fishel continued that once Topanga and Cory did marry on the show, the writers had to come up with new situations "upping the stakes" for the couple. "I remember not loving those stakes," she admitted. "It felt like we could have gotten more mileage out of them being together but not yet married."

(Photo: Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in a 'Boy Meets World' photoshoot dated July 31, 1998. - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

As for Friedle's answer to the question, the actor who played Eric Matthews would have kept two fan-favorite characters on the show for a longer time. Friedle first voted to keep Stuart Minkus (Lee Norris) on past the first season. "There was so much comedy to be mined there and the relationship between the four of them as a group, as a friend group," Friedle said of the younger group that included Fishel, Strong, Norris and Savage's characters. "I think they missed an awful lot of funny by getting rid of Lee." The actor also noted he would have kept Jonathan Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn) around longer, but "if I had to keep only one [actor], I'd have to be keeping Lee on."