Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward Get Into Heated Argument on ‘Boy Meets World’ Podcast

As with seemingly every late 90s or early 2000s TV series nowadays, there is a rewatch podcast for Boy Meets World featuring the stars of the series—and this week’s episode was particularly spicy. Hosts Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn), and Will Friedle (Eric) welcomed series co-star Maitland Ward (Rachel) to the podcast. At one point in the most recent Pod Meets World episode, Fishel asked Ward, “do you hate us?”

Ward, 48, has made headlines in recent years for her transition to the adult entertainment world. She joined Boy Meets World in season 6 and was a main cast member until the end of the series. But Fishel had more recent events on her mind, telling Ward, “I think that you hate me because you wouldn’t speak to me on Girl Meets World and that was hurtful.”

Girl Meets World was a 2014 sequel spin-off series with the original cast and the now-mega-famous Sabrina Carpenter. Ward posted on Instagram from the set of Girl Meets World in 2013, but curiously never appeared in the series at all.

Ward fired back and said Fishel was “disingenuous” during her visit to the sequel series’ set. She was “genuinely confused” what the issue was, but said “You had an attitude about it. There was some beef between us, and I didn’t get it…I didn’t know if you thought I was trying to steal attention.”

Fishel responded that there was no beef, and apologized to Ward if she “thought I had something personally against you” because Girl Meets World was “very difficult.”

“It was a rather tumultuous place. I felt very ostracized. I felt very criticized. I felt a lot of different things being on that set,” Fishel said.

Ultimately, Ward and the co-hosts made up. Friedle praised Ward for her acting in the original series and how well she kept her role from being “one-note.” Ward complimented the hosts, saying, “I don’t know how you guys do it all the time, just looking at the episodes and examining them. I think I’d go crazy.”

In the end, the hosts said they will “gladly have [Ward] back” for a future episode of the podcast.