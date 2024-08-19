'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 43-year-old actress, who played Topanga Lawrence on the beloved sitcom, shared her diagnosis on the Monday, Aug. 19, episode of Pod Meets World, a rewatch podcast she co-hosts with former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle

"I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to," Fishel began during Monday's episode. "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion."

(Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the American Cancer Society, DCIS "is a non-invasive or pre-invasive breast cancer," because the "cells that line the ducts have changed to cancer cells but they have not spread through the walls of the ducts into the nearby breast tissue." Fishel assured listeners, "I'm going to be fine. I'm having surgery to remove it. I'm going to be on some follow-up treatment. I've had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days."

The actress continued that she hoped her story would encourage listeners to get mammograms as recommended by their doctor, as the "only reason" she caught her own cancer at stage zero is because she kept up with her regular appointment. "They found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine," she continued. "I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there. ...If you have to find out you have cancer, find out at stage zero if possible."

(Photo: James Sorensen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Fishel is currently in the first stages of treatment and has some "big decisions ahead" of her about what she wants to do next after meeting with an oncologist and radiation therapist. She added that while she will try not to let her treatment affect the podcast schedule, "we may have to put things on hold depending on what treatments I go through."

Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World, and Friedle were more than supportive of whatever Fishel needed to do. "We're so glad you didn't [put off getting checked] because you are going to be fine," said Friedle, who played Eric Matthews. "You might have some sucky days, but we're here for you."