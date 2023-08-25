Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Past 'Whirlwind Romance' With 'Boy Meets World' Cast Member

Melissa Joan Hart and Will Friedle are revealing their "whirlwind" childhood romance as they announce they're reuniting for a '90s throwback movie. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, 47, and Boy Meets World alum, also 47, reminisced on growing up together as child stars during the Aug. 20 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, which Friedle hosts alongside former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.

"I was with you for, like, your 14th birthday or 15th, remember we went to someplace where it [had] those big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at?" Friedle remembered, much to Hart's delight. "We went out for that and we were, like, making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of night we were 'dating.'" Hart teased that they probably called one another "a few times on a landline," as Friedle joked it was a "whirlwind romance," in which neither could remember if they even kissed.

Now, the two have reunited for a new film, which Friedle wrote himself ahead of the pandemic. In it, the two play none other than former '90s stars. "Essentially it's, Melissa and I did a movie together back in the 90s," Friedle explained of the plot, saying that the film within a film had never been finished "for a bunch of very funny reasons." Now, the director of said film "has to get his cast back together to finish their '90s movie even though we're all now almost 50."

Fishel and Strong are also getting roped into the movie, the two joked, along with "and some of your exes and some of your friends." There's no filming or release schedule as of now, with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes putting a halt to Hollywood projects, but Hart teased she was "super excited" to read the "super fun" script. "I was like, we have to do this! I have to be in this with you," she said of the first time she read it.

Hart also opened up during the Aug. 20 episode about nearly being fired from Sabrina after posing for a scantily-clad Maxim shoot, which appeared alongside the cover line, "Sabrina, your favorite witch without a stitch." Hart was initially told she was being fired and sued for violating her Archie Comics contract, in which she promised to "never play the character naked" but upon further review, lawyers determined there was "no ground to stand on," and she was allowed to continue playing the character with simply a written apology.