'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Jordan Fisher Reacts to Show Moving to Disney+ (Exclusive)

Jordan Fisher is known for winning Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars 2017 and hosting the spin-off series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. In April, it was announced that the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ as the network is making room for Monday Night Football. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher said he likes the move to Disney+ and admits it was something he thought of a few years back.

"I actually recommended to them that they do that a couple of years ago, and I actually recommended that Juniors be on Disney Plus," the 28-year-old actor and singer exclusively told PopCulture. "I felt like it should. I've said for a minute that it would be an unbelievable first live competition show for the streamer. And I think that it would work. And so here they are now, I'm not a producer on it and I'm not hosting it nor have I been asked to judge. I do love the Dancing with the Stars community, I love the family, I love it a lot."

Fisher was also asked if he would return as a judge. "To be perfectly frank, I would be thrilled to be able to be a creative on that show and help maintain some of that OG magic that used to be there," Fisher explained. "And it's cool to see kind of how they're evolving and change changing and shifting and I'm excited to see now with kind of a new regime and at Disney Plus what capital they can grab and build and what they plan on doing, because moving to Disney Plus only means bigger and better. So I'm amped to see what they end up doing."

When the announcement was made, Kareem Daniel, chairman, of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution explained why this is a perfect move. "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Daniel said. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach." Fisher won Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars with Lindsay Arnold. He went on to host Dancing with the Stars: Juniors with Frankie Muniz, but the show lasted for just one season.