Dancing With The Stars fans are in for a surprise when they flip over to ABC tonight, as the reality competition show is not airing. Instead, the network will be hosting a Monday Night Football game, between the New Orleans Saints and the Oakland Raiders. However, DWTS will return Tuesday night, Sept. 22, with a special two-hour episode, and the first elimination of Season 29.

After more than two dozen seasons on television, Dancing With The Stars looked a lot different when it returned for its newest season. The biggest change is that longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews are no longer with the show. In his first comments after being fired from the show, Bergeron said, "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." He then joked, "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews echoed much of what Bergeron said, writing in her goodbye, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She added that the the time she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." It was subsequently revealed that Bergeron has been replaced by supermodel — and former talk show host — Tyra Banks.

TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC, Dancing with the Stars is back for the first elimination round! 😳 Tune in on this special night to see if your favorite stars make it through! 🌟 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/f2leBxAlOQ — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2020

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Banks opened up about taking over the show, and confessed that she is aware how big a change it is for everyone. "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," she said. "I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."

Banks added, "I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!" Following Tuesday's episode, Dancing with the Stars will return to Mondays on Sept. 28 on ABC.