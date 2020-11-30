'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star J.B. Smoove Teases Season 11 Details (Exclusive)

✖

J.B. Smoove has put together a strong TV and film resume during his 20-plus year career in Hollywood. But fans know him best as Leon Black from the hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Smoove, 54, and revealed what fans can expect from Season 11.

"I put down a tweet last year... I said, 'Brand new Curb, Same old Leon,'" Smoove said when comparing the new season to the 10th which aired earlier this year. "You learn your character, you learn who he is, you learn what people love about him. It's kind of like a golf swing. You keep working on that golf swing to the point where you don't have to look at the ball no more. You just hit it."

Smoove is very familiar with his character, first appearing on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2007 (Season 6). He had a recurring role on the show for three seasons before being promoted to the main cast in 2017 (Season 9). Curb Your Enthusiasm began airing in 2000 and has received critical acclaim, earning 38 Emmy Nominations with two wins. The release date for Season 11 hasn't been announced yet as the cast and crew and currently filming. When asked about how production has been during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smoove said he's happy with the entire process.

"The crew at Curb Your Enthusiasm is doing so amazing," Smoove stated. "We have our testing every day. It's a mini-bubble, almost. We keep the crew and the cast tight. Everyone is tested from the crew to makeup. You name it. Everyone is on a schedule and we just keep everybody safe." Smoove stars on the series with series creator Larry David, who also created the hit series Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld. Curb Your Enthusiasm also features Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman.

As Smoove works hard on Curb Your Enthusiasm, he's also doing good work in the community. He has recently partnered up with BIC on a donation of 200,000 Flex 5 Razors to Good360 in support of Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) Good360 is an organization that specializes in distributing highly needed product donating to people who are facing challenges in their lives.

"This amazing donation by BIC is planting seeds to help us get through some things," Smoove said while mentioning Good 360 has distributed $200 million worth of goods. "When we feel our best, it gives you an added boost of confidence. You feel better about yourself."