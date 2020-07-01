'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Renewed for Season 11 by HBO

HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season, the network announced Tuesday. The renewal will bring the series, which initially premiered in 2000, into its third decade and past 100 episodes, as the Season 10 finale which premiered March 22, having marked the long-running comedy’s 100th episode.

Announcing news of the renewal, creator and star Larry David jokingly said, "believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He added that "one day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve." HBO Programming executive vice president Amy Gravitt said that "this past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way”"and that "Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

At this time, a potential release date has not been teased for the upcoming season, as it likely remains in limbo due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, production on many series and films has been halted. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly following the Season 10 finale, showrunner Jeff Schaffer had acknowledged that the shutdowns could impact Curb Your Enthusiasm if it were renewed.

"We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming, Larry and I," Schaffer said. "We're still in the talking about talking-about-it stage. Between every season, we have to replenish. Luckily, detailing the social shortcomings of the Westside Angelenos is pretty much an evergreen business. The one spanner in the works right now is that usually in between seasons, we go out into the world and embarrass ourselves or chronicle terrible people. But right now, we're all just stuck at home. So that's a little disappointing. But I will say we both discovered that we have very deep reservoirs of stories of us making fools of ourselves."

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally premiered in 2000 and aired a new season about every two years until taking an indefinite hiatus after Season 8 in 2011, returning for Season 9 in 2016, amassing 43 Emmy nominations, including eight Outstanding Comedy nods, and six lead actor nods for David. Season ten starred David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson. It is expected that many of those actors will return for the new season, which will be executive produced by David, Schaffer, Jeff Garlin and Gavin Polone.