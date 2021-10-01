Larry David’s Daughter Cazzie Wasn’t Laughing Over Dad’s New York Fashion Week Meme: ‘This Is so Sad’

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David did not look enthusiastic about attending a New York Fashion Week show earlier this month, as he was seen plugging his ears because of the noise. The photos of David, 74, went viral, with many finding humor in the Seinfeld co-creator being in a place where he didn’t look comfortable. For his daughter, actress Cazzie David, though, it was “distributing” and “so sad” to see her father so uncomfortable.

“I found it so disturbing,” Cazzie, 27, said in the Sept. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alexandra Cooper, notes the New York Post. “For me, it was like this is a man who was dragged to someplace he doesn’t want to be, that he didn’t know what it would be.” The Umbrella Academy star said her father “doesn’t know what a fashion show is” and was not interested in attending one.

David looked like he was having a “breakdown,” Cazzie said, adding that her father would not do something like that just to get attention. “He would also never do something to try and be funny,” she said. “I don’t think he’s ever done anything in his life like that to be funny.”

She texted with her younger sister, Romy, 25, about the photos of their father, and they were both concerned. “We were both like, ‘Oy. This is so sad…’ It was simply just too loud for him to be there,” Cazzie told Cooper. David’s representative did not comment on his daughter’s latest comments.

David is best known for co-creating Seinfeld with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, winning two Emmys for the show in 1993. He now stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he created for HBO. The series will be returning for an 11th season on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:40 p.m. ET, with the next episodes starting at 10:30 p.m. ET Sundays.

It’s not clear what the new season will be about, but JB Smoove recently said the coronavirus pandemic might be included in the series. “I can’t tell you guys everything, but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humor to the world and that’s consistently what he has done since Curb has been on HBO. He’s a master at it,” Smoove told reporters at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, reports Deadline. “He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He’s a genius, he really is.”