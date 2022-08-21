News Anchor's Grey Hair Was Scrutinized Before Her Unceremonious Firing

CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme's grey hair was reportedly a topic of conversation among network executives before she was unceremoniously fired in June. LaFlamme, 58, anchored CTV's national news broadcast for over a decade before she was "blindsided" by the decision to replace her. When LaFlamme announced her departure on Aug. 15, she said it was not her choice to leave.

After Michael Melling took over as chief of CTV News, he reportedly wondered who approved the decision to "let Lisa's hair go grey," a senior CTV official told The Globe and Mail on Aug. 18. Melling reportedly brought up LaFlamme's hair color when he saw it took on a purple because of studio lighting. Melling declined to comment on the report and LaFlamme directed the Globe to her Aug. 15 Twitter video.

LaFlamme was one of many prominent women who said they would not be dying their hair during the early days of the pandemic and chose to let her silver hair grow out. During CTV's year-in-review special, LaFlamme said she could not visit her hair colorist and was spraying her roots before each broadcast. "I finally said, 'Why bother? I'm going grey,'" LaFlamme explained. "Honestly, if I had known the lockdown could be so liberating on that front I would have done it a lot sooner."

Last week, LaFlamme said executives told her on June 29 that her contract would not be renewed, but she could not announce her departure until CTV and Bell Media were prepared to announce a successor. She did not make the announcement on-air. Instead, she published a video from her home and was "shocked and saddened" to leave the network news show she had hosted since 2011.

"At 58, I still thought I had a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives," LaFlamme said. "Instead I leave CTV humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story... While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting to you has truly been the greatest honor of my life, and I thank you for always being there."

The announcement was also met with shock by Canadian journalists and CTV viewers. There was also anger and confusion within CTV since CTV National News is one of the most-watched news broadcasts in Canada. LaFlamme also had two more years left on her contract. But sources told The Globe there was tension between Melling, LaFlamme, and executive producer Rosa Hwang.

One staff member said there was an argument about covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As CTV prepared to send journalists to Ukraine, LaFlamme wanted to book hotel rooms in Krakow, Poland in case journalists needed to flee Ukraine quickly. Melling was reportedly concerned about the costs, but LaFlamme won out and the rooms were booked.

There was also reportedly an argument over the cost of covering Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Melling didn't want to send anyone to the U.K., arguing that they could just pick up footage from broadcast partners there. LaFlamme disagreed, noting that Canadian journalists should be there since the Queen is still Canada's Head of State. Eventually, Melling agreed to a cheaper plan, with CTV journalists staying at a less-expensive hotel. Arguments over costs are common, but The Globe's sources said the tone of these discussions was unusual and Melling didn't "respond well" to the pushback.

One point of frustration among CTV staff is that LaFlamme was not given a proper on-air send-off. The Globe obtained part of a draft memo that staff is set to receive this week. An unidentified network executive claims LaFlamme "opted to not say goodbye to the public during a CTV National newscast." The memo continues, "While I wish things had been different, I also respect her decision."