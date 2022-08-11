McDonald's to Reopen in War-Torn Ukraine

McDonald's will begin reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine, In a message posted online, the global fast food restaurant chain announced it will begin gradually reopening some of its 109 restaurants in the country nearly six months after McDonald's temporarily suspended its operations in war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

After pausing restaurant operations in Ukraine in February, McDonald's continued to pay its more than 10,000 employees in the country. However, in a Thursday message, the company confirmed it will begin a phased reopening, a decision that was made after extensive talks with employees "who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants in Ukraine reopen," Paul Pomroy, corporate senior vice president of international operated markets, said. Pomroy added that "in recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger."

"As we think about sustaining our employees and business in the long-term, we've reflected on whether we should reopen restaurants in Ukraine using five fundamental questions that Chris laid out to guide our thinking on operations in a market," Pomroy continued. "Are we legally allowed to operate in the country? Do we have the freedom to operate the business and meet the needs of our customers and crew unimpeded? Is our presence in the market brand-enhancing to our global operations? Does it make good business sense? Does it align with our values?"

Pomroy went on to announce that "after extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees' request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely reopened." The phased reopening will take place over the course of "several months," during which time McDonald's "will begin working with suppliers to get product to restaurants, making the physical properties ready to serve customers, bringing restaurant teams and employees back on site, and implementing enhanced procedures and protocols to support the safety of our people and customers." The company did not specify which restaurants will open or when exactly they will open.

Meanwhile, McDonald's will not reopen in Russia, where it ceased operations at its 850 restaurants in March. The chain later sold those restaurants to a franchise owner, with Alexander Govor, who held a license for 25 McDonald's outposts in Siberia, now reopening former McDonald's locations under the name Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-period.