‘CSI: Vegas’ Debuts, and Longtime Fans Are Weighing In

After months of anticipation, CBS on Wednesday finally treated fans to the premiere of CSI: Vegas, the network’s sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. Debuting six years after the original series’ 2015 conclusion and marking the franchise’s first offshoot in more than six years, the excitement surrounding the premiere was big, and longtime fans didn’t hesitate to offer up their opinions.

CSI: Vegas takes the CSI franchise back to Las Vegas, where the original series was set, and reunites Jorja Fox and William Petersen as Gil and Sara, who are called back to CSI to join a new team of investigators as the Crime Lab faces an “existential threat” that could bring the team down. Their new colleagues are Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria), Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez), and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon). Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle). The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” Bruckheimer said in a statement in April, after CBS officially ordered the revival. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja, and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

However, it was more than just Bruckheimer who was excited about the show, as longtime CSI fans were ecstatic to be headed back to Vegas for a sequel, but did the show live up to all of the hype? As CSI: Vegas premiered Wednesday night, many viewers flocked to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say, and don’t forget to check out new episodes of CSI: Vegas Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS!

‘Great premiere episode’

Great premiere episode tonight you guys I will see you all next week #CSIVegas @CSICBS — abpf91@yahoo.com (@abpf91) October 7, 2021

“Here is my feedback on this episode,” offered up one fan. “So far, it is good. Just slow pace and need little more speed up. And it not looking good for former CSI Agent. Keep up.”

‘Well worth the wait’

Never have I ever been more excited for a reboot. 😃 I’m just missing Greg Sanders #CSIVegas pic.twitter.com/DfQm7TNHiK — Nickie Mott (@twinnickie) October 7, 2021

“Loved [CSI: Vegas] last night. Well worth the wait,” tweeted another viewer. “Loved seeing Sara in the leading role, the Queen is back. Max is cool, really liking her. Folsom has got this Grissom vibe to him. The jury is still out on Ally. Liking Hugo. Giving it an A.”

‘I don’t have any complaints at all’

“New people always take a bit to get used to but wow, just saw the first episode of [CSI: Vegas] and it’s like it’s never been away,” commented another person. “I don’t have any complaints at all. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I can’t wait to [follow the evidence].”

‘I loved it’

Just finished watching CSI: Vegas and wow! I loved it! #CSIVegas — Stephanie 🖖🏳️‍🌈#SaveStarTrekLowerDecks (@nerdyandgirly90) October 7, 2021

“I so can’t wait until next weeks [CSI: Vegas],” added somebody else. “Get to see Grissom and Sara together for the whole episode. Really liked how they brought Grissom into the first episode. Loved the new vibe and gadgets in the Lab. Love the new Lab!”

‘Pretty good’

My thoughts on #CSIVegas after 1st ep:

– Main story will be a good arc

– Was a bit rushed

– Really like Max, she has a good vibe abt her

– Not a fan of full-of-himself Folsom

– Great to see SS even tho she got older, obvious JF does not mess with her face

– Can't wait for more GG — Adri (@Adri_Scribble) October 7, 2021

“I thought [CSI: Vegas] was pretty good,” tweeted another viewer. “Wasn’t to bad, but thts just me everyone is different.”

Fans are akready ‘hooked’

#CSIVegas Yeah, I'm hooked on this product of pure nostalgia… — 📽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎬~Kris Scott~🎬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿📽 (@Kris_Wae_A_K) October 7, 2021

“I found it a bit messy with this complex plot against Brass but pretty joyful,” wrote somebody else. “We had her back, which is amazing. And, even though I wish Grissom would’ve appeared a bit more I get that the premiere needed to introduce the new characters first.”

‘Can’t wait to watch more’

What did you think of #CSIVegas #CSI ❓ (4 ⭐ being best) — whatonwhatsgood – jovintardif (@whatonwhatsgood) October 7, 2021

“Tonight’s premiere of the all-new [CSI:Vegas] has got me pumped!!” added another fan. “I missed the CSI shows so much, especially the OG. This pilot has got me charged up & nostalgic. Can’t wait to watch more.”