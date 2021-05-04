'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Joins 'CSI: Vegas'

✖

Sons of Anarchy actor Jamie McShane was cast in a recurring role in CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The show also brought back Paul Guilfoyle, who played Captain Jim Brass in over 300 episodes of the original series. CSI: Vegas will feature William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their original roles, with new actors playing younger CSI team members.

McShane will star as Anson Wix, a self-made civil attorney who runs his own practice, reports Deadline. The character is described as "someone you’d want in your corner, but the last person you’d want to face off." It is not clear how many episodes he will appear in. As for Guilfoyle, he was signed for two episodes. Guilfoyle played Brass in 303 episodes of CSI, leaving in Season 14. He did make an appearance in the 2015 series finale, "Immortality."

Jamie McShane in SEAL Team. (Photo: Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images)

McShane is best known for his lead role as Eric O'Bannon in Netflix's acclaimed series Bloodline (2015-2017). He also starred in Amazon's Bosch, CBS' Scorpion, Freeform's The Fosters, and TNT's Southland. His movie credits include Argo, Gone Girl, The Avengers, Thor, Nightcrawler, and Mank. He also stars as Captain Lindell in CBS' SEAL Team. He played Cameron Hayes on the first three seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

CSI: Vegas takes the CSI franchise back to Las Vegas, where the original series was set. The Crime Lab faces an "existential threat" that could bring the team down. Forensic investigators are required to bring back veterans and use new techniques to solve crimes in Sin City. Petersen will be back as Gil Grissom and Fox is returning to play Sara Sidle. Wallace Langham is also back to play his fan-favorite character, David Hodges. The new cast includes Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, ad Mandeep Dhillon.

Writer Jason Tracey is the showrunner for the new series and is executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and original CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker. CSI veterans Carol Mendelsohn, Anna Donahue, Craig O'Neill, Petersen, and Cynthia Chvatal are also executive producers. The pilot will be directed by Uta Briesewitz, who recently directed episodes of Stranger Things and The Deuce.

"I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," Bruckheimer said in a statement in April, after CBS officially ordered the revival. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja, and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas."