'CSI: Vegas' Drops New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

CBS released a new trailer for CSI: Vegas, the highly anticipated sequel series to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series, The trailer gives fans everything they need, from glimpses of Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom back in action to The Who's "Who Are You?" playing on the soundtrack. New characters who join the CSI team can also be seen in the trailer. CSI: Vegas debuts on CBS Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

It looks like the new series kicks off with a case that could lead to all the hard work the CSI team did in the original series being dismissed. "Every case, every defendant that was put away with evidence from our lab has been called into question," Sara, once again played by Jorja Fox, says in the trailer. The new lab chief Maxine Roby, played by Paula Newsome (Barry) is also prominently featured as she worries that the lab's reputation may be tarnished.

At the start of the series, Gil, played by William Petersen, and Sara are called back to CSI to join a new team of investigators. Their new colleagues are Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria), Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez), and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon). Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle), the Las Vegas detective the team worked with in the original CSI, also has a brief scene in the trailer. The fan-favorite character David Hodges (Wallace Langham) is also in the new show.

This is the second teaser CBS has released for the new CSI series. Back in May, the network released a clip taking viewers behind the scenes, with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer talking about how excited he is to bring the show back. Executive producer Jason Tracey also noted how CSI: Vegas will highlight the advances in forensic technology since CSI ended. "The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is too different than the way they solve crimes now," Petersen said in the teaser. "It's a different world."

Production on CSI: Cyber is still underway. Last week, Petersen was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell ill on set. He reportedly told the director he needed a break, but the crew decided he needed to seek medical treatment at a hospital, his representative told TMZ. It was not clear what the medical emergency was, but Petersen was reportedly working long days over the past 12 weeks.

The original CSI series debuted in October 2000 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show also survived several cast changes over its 15 seasons. The series finale, a two-hour movie titled "Immortality," aired on CBS in September 2015. CSI: Vegas is the first new iteration of the franchise since the short-lived CSI: Cyber ended in 2016. The franchise also includes CSI: Miami (2002-2012) and CSI: New York (2004-2013).

