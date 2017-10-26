Here’s How Shemar Moore Finally Returns to ‘Criminal Minds’

(Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Criminal Minds)

Criminal Minds has been teasing the return of everybody’s favorite BAU agent for a couple of weeks now, and tonight’s episode finally made the dreams of fans come true. Derek Morgan is back, even if for just one hour.

Shemar Moore has been absent from Criminal Minds since the Season 11 finale, when he chose to go in a new direction with his career. Since then, he’s returned to the show only once, when Derek gave the team some help tracking down Mr. Scratch.

In tonight’s episode, Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness) was suffering through PTSD. The team has been tracking a familiar unsub, Floyd Feylinn Ferrell (Jamie Kennedy). Last time the BAU went after Floyd, Penelope was shot, so she’s having trouble with this case.

Derek calls Penelope, knowing she isn’t doing well with this situation. He’s heard on the phone but, as Penelope turns around, she learns that Derek is actually surprising her, standing in the doorway behind her.

The friends have reunited in memorable fashion, but it won’t last long. Tonight’s episode will be the only one featuring Shemar Moore for the foreseeable future. The actor is going on to star in his own series, S.W.A.T., which debuts on CBS next Thursday.

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.