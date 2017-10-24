‘Criminal Minds’ Sneak Peek Shows Shemar Moore’s Return

Shemar Moore is coming back to Criminal Minds on Thursday’s episode and CBS has shared an exclusive clip of his emotional return.

The 47-year-old actor will briefly be reprising his role as Derek Morgan as he returns to the BAU to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a particularly stressful case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Shemar Moore Returning to ‘Criminal Minds’ This Season

In the clip, Garcia can be seen answering the phone in the break room. After telling the unknown caller to give her a ring at her desk phone in two minutes, she is greeted by a familiar voice and by someone calling her, “baby girl.”

Penelope quickly realizes that it is Morgan on the phone. She explains to Morgan how the current case has been giving her PTSD. While walking away from the kitchen area, Morgan emerges from the doorway to greet Garcia in person.

With a shocked expression on her face, Garcia rushes towards Morgan to give him a hug.

Before Moore’s departure from Criminal Minds in 2016, he starred in 252 episodes of the series. This marks the second time that he’s returned in a guest-starring role since leaving the show. However, it appears that he will only be returning for an episode in order to help his friend Penelope.