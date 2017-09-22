Watch: First Clip From ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Premiere Released

When viewers last saw the BAU team of Criminal Minds, they were almost all involved in a devastating car accident that was orchestrated by Mr. Scratch. As Season 12 came to a close, theirs lives were left hanging in the balance.

The first clip from the Season 13 premiere, which you can watch above, picks up right where the finale left off. Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) watches as each teammate goes offline, knowing that something terrible has happened.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garcia needs to think of a plan to rescue her friends. Fortunately, Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) isn’t too far away. The former Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders star comes to the rescue, and the duo head off to find the rest of the team.

After calling for back-up, Garcia and Simmons arrive to the scene of the accident, and they’re not happy about what they find.

Both SUVs are torn apart and not one of the BAU team members can be seen. They may be hiding within the cars, but they also could have been taken by Mr. Scratch, as part of his plan to pick the unit apart.

We’ll see Garcia’s next move when Criminal Minds premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!