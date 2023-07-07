'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Shares Hilarious Blooper With Joe Mantegna

In the midst of Criminal Minds: Evolution's continuing hiatus due to the writers' strike, Paget Brewster has shared a hilarious blooper from the 13th season of the CBS crime drama with Joe Mantegna. A fan on Twitter shared a picture of a blooper in which Brewster and Mantegna are in the elevator with the rest of the cast, and things are going well, dialogue-wise. That is until Mantegna sweetly kisses Brewster on the cheek, and everyone else is laughing and cheering.

Paget Brewster shared her love for her co-star in response to the tweet, saying that "he's the best," and while they "sometimes" forget about some moments from filming, they are still "so precious" to her and the cast. It's very clear that they are all definitely close, and the blooper just proves that.

If you don’t love @JoeMantegna you can go straight to Hell. He’s the best! Thank you, Lynn. These moments you guys find , that we sometimes forgot, are so precious to me and our friends! https://t.co/HgSWg6ewIQ — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) June 23, 2023

Now with Criminal Minds: Evolution, the cast get to have even more special moments together. Considering how dark Criminal Minds can get, it's always refreshing to know that atmosphere is a little lighter behind-the-scenes and that the cast and crew can still have a great laugh. It must make things better while filming so it's light, even in the midst of scary and heavy storylines. Bloopers like these make it all the more better, and it's very likely that has continued with Evolution.

It may be some time before hilarious and special moments continue for the Criminal Minds cast, as production on Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is paused because of the writers' strike. As more time passes and with the threat of a possible actors' strike, it's unknown when the show will get back on track. At least while waiting to go back to work, Paget Brewster and the rest of the cast can always look back at their previous moments on set through bloopers that fans will probably share.

Even though it may be a while until Criminal Minds: Evolution comes back, but fans can always watch all previous seasons on Paramount+. There is also Evolution on DVD with bonus features that can be purchased as well. With 16 seasons to get through, it will surely keep fans occupied for a while, and there will also be other moments that people can look forward to, whether it's in the form of a blooper or a special moment on-screen. At least until Season 2 of Evolution eventually premieres.