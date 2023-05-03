'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Blu-Ray and DVD Release Dates Revealed

Criminal Minds fans have spoken their thoughts on the Evolution revival, and as they anxiously await for the next season, a release date for the DVD and Blu-ray versions have been announced! Fans will be able to own Season 16 of Criminal Minds on June 20, which will include 35 minutes of exclusive special features like featurettes on a 3-Disc collection.

Criminal Minds initially ended in 2020 after a 15-season run on CBS, and talks of a revival or reboot were quick to start up not long after the finale. Evolution was later born as Season 16, and the majority of the cast, aside from Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, returned. Although the season only had 10 episodes, it was thrilling from start to finish, mostly because of the season-long storyline of an unsub network.

(Photo: CBS DVD/Paramount Pictures)

The Blu-ray and DVD release will come just over four months after the finale aired on Paramount+. The episode ended on a cliffhanger that had viewers questioning two things: what is Gold Star, and who was the one that visited Elias? It's likely those questions will be answered in the upcoming second season of Evolution, but as of now, there is no set premiere date for it. So fans will just have to rewatch it to keep occupied, and now that they will be able to own it, maybe even finally watch some much-anticipated bloopers.

There isn't much information on what else the discs will include, but it's likely there will be at least some deleted scenes and bloopers, and maybe even some behind-the-scenes footage. Though it looks like in order to really know what's all included, fans will just have to buy it when it releases, which isn't a bad consolation. Either way, this will be a great way for fans who don't have Paramount+ to finally see the new season, and for those that do, they will be able to see even more than they have been.

Knowing that Criminal Minds: Evolution will be coming to Blu-ray and DVD very soon will make fans very happy. Hopefully, the featurettes on there will also make fans happy, and it's going to be great to see what all is included. Maybe there will even be a sneak peek for the next season, or at least a teaser as to what to possibly expect. Only way to find out is to buy it when it releases on June 20.