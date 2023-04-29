How 'Criminal Minds' Fans Really Felt About 'Evolution' Paramount+ Revival
After only two years, CBS' Criminal Minds came back on Paramount+ in the form of the Evolution revival, and fans have some thoughts about it. Between the season-long unsub, two-year time jump (which was expected), and some key cast members missing, the new season was a bit different from the original run, so it's pretty normal that fans have had mixed reactions to it.
The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, which is basically the 16th season of the crime drama, only ran for 10 episodes on Paramount+, with a break halfway through. The streamer eventually renewed it for another season, ensuring the BAU's return is still happening. What fans will think of the new season is unknown, but their thoughts about Evolution's first run speaks volumes.
Some Fans Don't Think it Was That Good
will never shut up about how bad criminal minds evolution is my gawd— t. (@cruelsummerzain) February 2, 2023
One fan vocalized, "Criminal minds evolution is so bad I'm only watching for the hope they bring Reid back an episode." And one had this to say, "the acting in criminal minds evolution is so bad."
It's Clear That 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Isn't the Same as the Original
is it just me or is the lighting for criminal minds evolution terrible?😭 why is it so dark— kie (@criminalplaza) November 25, 2022
"The acting in the new criminal minds (evolution) is so awful it is hard to watch paired with a terrible script lmao," one person declared. "They ruined it."
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Was Everything and More
Criminal Minds Evolution is exactly giving what it’s supposed to give— Key-are-ree 🧌 (@Kkiiaarreee) February 16, 2023
"criminal minds evolution had no right being so good i need s2 IMMEDIATELY," a fan wrote. "If you haven't watched it yet, Criminal Minds Evolution is a must see!" said another.
Some 'Criminal Minds' Fans Jus Want a Couple More Characters Back
every time criminal minds evolution mentions MGG’s character existing offscreen it’s a subtle threat towards him. soon there will be a paramount plus executive outside of his house with a gun— almond taylor-joy (@jesterbestie) January 23, 2023
In response to the end of the finale, one person expressed, "Just finished watching Criminal Minds: Evolution and if the person coming in at the end of the end of the episode isn't Hotch or Reid I will SUE." Another fan pointed out, "The criminal minds evolution ending was the perfect way to bring back spencer Reid."
What Will Really Make 'Criminal Minds' Fans Happy is Bloopers
Us waiting for the bloopers of Criminal Minds: Evolution pic.twitter.com/zk7QM8bIZo— ❥ dalis (@prentiss_em) March 26, 2023
"I NEED THE CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION BLOOPERS (so bad)," one fan remarked. "not to be dramatic, but paramount really needs to stop playing around and put that PLUS into paramountplus. run me the criminal minds: evolution bloops and behind the scenes. NEOW," another expressed.
If Only the Second Season Would Premiere Already
What am I supposed to do with my life now that Criminal Minds Evolution is over for now?— Toni 🐾 (@pagetsdonut) February 10, 2023
"Criminal Minds Evolution great comeback series and wat a finale episode .Can't wait for next year's series," one user said. "I need Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 to come out right now, for the love of god pls" another wrote.