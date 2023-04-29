How 'Criminal Minds' Fans Really Felt About 'Evolution' Paramount+ Revival

After only two years, CBS' Criminal Minds came back on Paramount+ in the form of the Evolution revival, and fans have some thoughts about it. Between the season-long unsub, two-year time jump (which was expected), and some key cast members missing, the new season was a bit different from the original run, so it's pretty normal that fans have had mixed reactions to it.

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, which is basically the 16th season of the crime drama, only ran for 10 episodes on Paramount+, with a break halfway through. The streamer eventually renewed it for another season, ensuring the BAU's return is still happening. What fans will think of the new season is unknown, but their thoughts about Evolution's first run speaks volumes.