'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Emotionally Reacts to 'Evolution' Getting a Second Season

Criminal Minds: Evolution was just renewed for a second season, and star Paget Brewster is ecstatic. In a tweet on Thursday, Brewster celebrated the announcement and thanked fans for their continued support. She included a photo of her TV with the series playing at a pivotal moment.

"I f-ing love our show!" Brewster wrote. "I've worked a long time, the good, the bad, the ugly. I've scrapped and saved my money and known it could all end any day. [Criminal Minds] is the best and I want more. Thank you, our loyal fans, for making this show survive again!"

Brewster's tweet came on the same day that Deadline reported Criminal Minds: Evolution had been renewed at Paramount+. The main broadcast series Criminal Minds ended in January of 2020 with an abbreviated 10-episode season, but in July of 2022 Paramount+ officially ordered the spinoff. It was also shorter just 10 episodes, and it was written with a bit more continuity than the series had on TV.

In spite of those changes, fans reportedly responded very well to Evolution. Sources at the streamer told Deadline that Criminal Minds: Evolution was one of its tip five best-performing original series. Executive Tanya Giles issued a statement saying: "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season."

"The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements," Giles continued. "There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

The cast of Criminal Minds has shifted quite a bit over the years, but in Evolution, the leads are Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Brewster. It's not clear if all of them will be reprising their roles in Season 2. The series was created by Jeff Davis.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is still airing week to week on Paramount+, with the finale scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9. The next season is expected to go into production sometime this year, but a firm premiere date has not been set. You can stream all 15 original seasons now on Paramount+ along with six episodes of Evolution.