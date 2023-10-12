'Criminal Minds': Matthew Gray Gubler and Joe Mantegna Just Reunited

As Matthew Gray Gubler travels across the country for his book tour, he hand-delivered one to a Criminal Minds co-star. The actor is currently promoting his new book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand. While doing signings at bookstores, he is also literally hand-delivering books while driving around in a green car with a big green hand, of course. One delivery he made was to Joe Mantegna. Although the two haven't been co-stars in over three years, the friendship is very much still there.

Gubler took to Instagram to share a photo he took with Mantegna, noting that "it's gonna take more than a flat tire and broken fan belt to keep me from making this delivery." With his big green hand in tow, MGG was also sporting a big happy smile alongside Mantegna. And it was pretty good seeing Rossi and Reid together again.

This isn't the first reunion that the two have had recently. In August, the former co-stars had dinner together, and Joe Mantegna documented it on Twitter. They were again all smiles, proving just how close they really are. Matthew Gray Gubler has been making a lot of deliveries on his book tour. So the fact that Mantegna was one of those, and they both probably made sure of it, is really sweet.

Since Gubler is definitely still friends with his Criminal Minds co-stars, could this be foreshadowing Reid coming back to the BAU? He did admit in an interview with The Six O'Clock Show that he would be "honored" to come back. The reason why he couldn't for Evolution's first season is because he was filming something else. The series merely explained that Reid was away on assignment, which is why he wasn't there. They also couldn't say much about what it is.

Criminal Minds: Evolution should be getting back into production with the writers' strike over. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still continuing, however, with no end in sight. It will probably all depend on schedules once actors do finally get back to work. But since Gubler is interested in returning and reuniting with his friends, hopefully, this won't be the last reunion we get with him and Mantegna. In the meantime, fans can watch their favorite Rossi and Reid moments on Criminal Minds on Paramount+. And hope that the two of them will be reuniting very soon in the near future.