Why Matthew Gray Gubler Might Visit Your Small Town This Fall

Matthew Gray Gubler is hitting the road, and he might be coming near you. The Criminal Minds star has been busy promoting his latest book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand. It centers on two unlikely friends, Chuck and Lenore, who "embark on a dreamlike adventure and uncover the magic of seeing the world through each other's eyes." It's his second book, having released the No. 1 New York Times Best Seller Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself in 2019.

The actor has been documenting his book tour over the last few weeks on his Instagram. He's not only meeting fans but literally hand-delivering books, and sometimes on the side of a street. He was previously in Utah, Louisiana, New York, Colorado, plus others. There doesn't seem to be anything official stating where he is going to next, but fans may want to keep a lookout. It's always possible that he could be coming to a city near you, especially if he keeps these hand deliveries coming. It seems pretty easy to spot him since he has a big green hand.

The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand officially came out on Sept. 26. It landed at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Seller list for Children's Middle Grade Hardcover. When news came out about the list, MGG celebrated in a way only he could by running into the street and bouncing across a crosswalk to thank fans. These last few weeks seem to have been quite a whirlwind for him, and hopefully, that only continues. It's unknown how much longer the book tour will last, but Gubler is unpredictable, so who knows what could happen and where he could go next.

Meanwhile, Matthew Gray Gubler's book career may have his focus right now, but there's a possibility he could go back to the Behavioral Science Unit. He recently admitted that it would be an "honor" for him to return as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds: Evolution. He was unable to for the revival's first season since he was busy filming something else. So there's a possibility that, depending on schedules, once the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end, Reid may finally come back into the picture. Even if Gubler doesn't come near you or comes back to Criminal Minds, you can still buy The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand now at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and Abrams Books.