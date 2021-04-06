'Criminal Minds' Fans Are Still Weeping Over This Tragic Episode
Criminal Minds was never lacking when it came to shocking moments, but fans of the crime drama are still weeping over one tragic episode from relatively early on in the series' run. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to share about the heartbreaking episode and many other fans flocked to comment how difficult it was for them to watch as well. Anyone currently in a rewatch, or a first-time watch, of Criminal Minds should know that there are major spoilers below.
The episode in question came during Season 5, with Hotch's ex-wife Hailey being taken hostage by George Foyet, a serial killer who targeted Hotch and his family. After tracking Hailey down, he calls Hotch and allows her to say goodbye, then shoots her through the neck and stabs her, which is implied off-screen. Hotch later finds Hailey's body soaked in blood and, in a rage, he beats Foyet to death. Fans of the show are still shaken by this episode after so many years, and they are talking about it online. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
"stop crying it's just a tv show episode"
the episode: pic.twitter.com/UjixvFAME2— Em💋 (@vegaemely_) March 29, 2021
"Yooooooo this is one of the episodes that killed me omg, and when Spencer got kidnapped and when El got revenge on the guy that tried to kill her and when Morgan opened up to his molester and sooooo much more," one fan tweeted.
I have rewatched criminal minds all the way through an alarming number of times and I will FOREVER sob at this scene— Cassie (@cassie_caron_) March 31, 2021
"You are really unpacking emotions I've locked away sis. Why," someone else asked, implying they had tried to forget the episode.
I just rewatched this episode. 😭 when he told Jack he needs him working a case. pic.twitter.com/0VZ9R3MeBr— Naomi Alanna (@NaomiAlannaC) March 30, 2021
"I've seen this episode countless times & cried every time," someone else shared.
Lmao nah, that was the most emotional episode til this day 🥺— Osmosis Jones 🚹 (@6McGriddles) March 30, 2021
"No, no. No," one other fan tweeted. "I started watching and thought, 'I forgot Hotch had such a great family.' I... Forgot about this."
I’m still mad that she died. Everybody heard it 😩. I’m glad that Jack was hiding tho but Aaron strong. Just losing his wife and having to keep it together for their son. Broke my heart.— . (@_principessa1) March 30, 2021
"If you can watch this episode without crying you nave no heart," somebody else said.
Everytime!?!? Man.....i could only watch that episode once! pic.twitter.com/Zhzdx3OJUx— Tiffany Odom (@tnodom_0515) March 31, 2021
"Legit the frickin saddest moment in prime time television history," another person cried.
PAINFUL as hell for NO reason pic.twitter.com/BW7VvfiVTX— the notorious a.n.g. 💋 (@angelakbalira) March 30, 2021
"This was one of the saddest deaths in the whole show bc even if you didn't like Hailey you knew how much Hotch loved her, even after they divorced. It was just terrible," a final fan tweeted.