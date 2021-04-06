'Criminal Minds' Fans Are Still Weeping Over This Tragic Episode

Criminal Minds was never lacking when it came to shocking moments, but fans of the crime drama are still weeping over one tragic episode from relatively early on in the series' run. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to share about the heartbreaking episode and many other fans flocked to comment how difficult it was for them to watch as well. Anyone currently in a rewatch, or a first-time watch, of Criminal Minds should know that there are major spoilers below.

The episode in question came during Season 5, with Hotch's ex-wife Hailey being taken hostage by George Foyet, a serial killer who targeted Hotch and his family. After tracking Hailey down, he calls Hotch and allows her to say goodbye, then shoots her through the neck and stabs her, which is implied off-screen. Hotch later finds Hailey's body soaked in blood and, in a rage, he beats Foyet to death. Fans of the show are still shaken by this episode after so many years, and they are talking about it online. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.