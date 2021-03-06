'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Not on Netflix, But Here's Where to Watch It

✖

Criminals Minds Season 13 and beyond is not included on Netflix, but starting this week fans can watch it on Paramount+. The new streaming service offers all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds, and a free trial is even available here. There are a few other ways to catch up on the acclaimed procedural as well.

Netflix has Seasons 1-12 of Criminal Minds, but none of the last three seasons. For those looking to finish their binge-watch — or start and finish it all in one place — Paramount+ might be the answer, with all 15 seasons. Alternatively, Hulu has Seasons 13-15, but none of the earlier ones, so you could migrate over there to finish it out. There are other options as well, but considering that Paramount+ is producing a Criminal Minds revival, it might be the go-to destination for die-hard fans.

If none of these subscription-based streaming services appeal to you, all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are now available to rent or purchase on digital stores including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes and Vudu. Of course, they are also available on DVD as well, with many different options for dedicated collectors. Seasons are available one by one or in pairs, with prices varying across different retailers.

Criminal Minds is one of CBS' most acclaimed police procedurals to date, running from 2005 to 2020. It centered around a team called the Behavior Analysis Unit (BAU) within the FBI, who use psychology and other sciences to profile criminals and track them down.

The show starred Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness to start, but the cast changed gradually over the years. Later additions to the main ensemble included Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Rachel Nichols, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Damon Gupton and Daniel Henney.

Although it has been off the air for just over a year now, Criminal Minds is already getting the revival treatment. Paramount+ announced that the show would be back for a special limited, 10-episode run. The revival will be different from the main series, with one case spanning all 10 episodes rather than a "crime-of-the-week" format.

There is no word yet on when that revival will premiere, but it is sure to draw fans of the series into the new streaming service. Paramount+ is available now with a free trial to start. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.