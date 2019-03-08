‘Crashing,’ Pete Holmes-Led Series, Canceled by HBO After 3 Seasons

Crashing, a comedy series led by comedian Pete Holmes, has been canceled by HBO after three seasons.

The news was confirmed by Deadline, after Judd Apatow — who served as executive producer on the series — revealed to Conan O’Brien that the show would not be returning.

“Well, it’s not really canceled,” Apatow told O’Brien while appearing on the host’s late night talk show. “We’re just going to stop making it.”

“What stopped you from making more?” O’Brien then asked.

“They told us we should never make any more,” Apatow replied. “We were very happy that we got to tell the story that we wanted to tell, and we do have an ending.”

He later went on to say that there is a chance they could do a Crashing movie at some point in the future.

Holmes, who created and stars in Crashing, has since commented on the cancellation, taking to Twitter to make a statement.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to let you know that Crashing has not been picked up for a fourth season,” he tweeted. “I feel so grateful and so much joy that I got to make this wonderful show with my comedy hero [Judd Apatow] and the amazing cast, crew and writers. Gratitude and love. Heart emoji!”

“I ran out of room. I also want to thank @HBO who are as wonderful to work with as everyone says, our show runner Judah Miller, [Artie Lange], [Jamie A. Lee], [Madeline Wise], [Bill Burr], [John Mulaney], [Sarah K. Silverman,] and literally every other wonderful talent who worked on it. So much thanks,” Holmes later added.

He the confirmed Apatow’s film comment, saying, “There still a potential we’ll do a movie, and no lie, if you watch the finale you’ll see it wraps up VERY nicely. Sort of eerie, actually. We kept accidentally calling it the “series finale” on set while we were shooting. Please watch! Sunday at 10.”

The series finale of Crashing airs Sunday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.