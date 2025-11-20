Final Episodes of NBC Sitcom Available in the US for First Time in 20 Years

After 20 years, the final episodes of an NBC sitcom are available in the United States.

Deadline reports that the final eight episodes of the Friends spinoff Joey are now streaming on the Friends YouTube channel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering in 2004 and set after the events of Friends, Matt LeBlanc’s beloved titular character sets his sights on Hollywood, hoping to truly make it as an actor. After reuniting with his sister, Gina, Joey moves in with his 20-year-old nephew, Michael, begins a tentative romance with his superintendent, Alexis, and becomes close friends with fellow aspiring actor, Zach Miller.

Pictured: (l-r) Paulo Costanzo as Michael Tribbiani, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani — (Photo By: Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Alongside LeBlanc, the series starred Andrea Anders, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, Drea de Matteo, and Miguel A. Núñez Jr. Scott Silveri and Shana Goldberg-Meehan created the series, which ran for two seasons. Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman were not interested in the spinoff, but executive producer Kevin S. Bright agreed to serve as EP alongside Silveri and Goldberg-Meehan. NBC heavily promoted Joey and gave the show Friends’ former 8 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays.

While 18.6 million viewers watched the pilot, Joey’s ratings were not able to match the hype that Friends had, and they decreased throughout the first season. While NBC ended up renewing it for a second season, ratings decreased even more, and the network put it on hiatus midway through Season 2 before it was ultimately pulled and canceled.

Pictured: (l-r) Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Paulo Costanzo as Machael Tribbiani, Drea de Matteo as Gina Tribbiani — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Eight episodes remained unaired by NBC after the cancellation, but they were broadcast internationally. Now those eight episodes have finally made their way back to the U.S. After the first two episodes of Joey were made available on the Friends YouTube channel in March, additional episodes were being posted in the coming months. With the addition of the final eight episodes, the entirety of Joey is finally available in the U.S. for the first time ever.

Even though Joey didn’t get the kind of love that Friends got, fans will still likely be excited to know that all 46 episodes are finally available to watch for free. Since they are on the Friends YouTube channel, it can be assumed that they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. All episodes are streaming now for free on YouTube, while all seasons of Friends, along with the Friends anniversary special, are streaming on HBO Max.