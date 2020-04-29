'The Conners': Family Home Might Be No More After Cliffhanger, and Fans Can't Believe It
The Conner family is no stranger to financial hardships. One could even argue it's the central appeal of the lower-middle-class family that's captivated viewers since Roseanne debuted back in 1988. Things haven't changed much over the years, as Tuesday night's episode of The Conners pointed out.
The episode, "CPAPS, Hickeys and Biscuits," found Dan (John Goodman) moving on romantically after a few heartbreaking setbacks. Although, just as he was growing comfortable in his new relationship with Louise (Katey Sagal), he came home to find a letter from the bank informing them they were foreclosing on the Conners' house. All considering, Dan didn't seem all that shocked, citing the second mortgage he had to take out thanks to a flood of medical bills, and his business is once again struggling to stay out of the red. Still, it sparked a look in his eye, implying that he was in no way ready to give up his home without a fight.
The scene popped up just before the show's last commercial break, and the episode itself ended with a charming back-and-forth between Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Mark (Ames McNamara) after a sleepover gone wrong. It's unclear how Dan plans to move forward, and given that the Season 2 finale airs on May 5, viewers were left on the edge of their seat.
What do y’all bet DJ has the money to save the house . #TheConners pic.twitter.com/q2caj2hSlM— 🎄🍖HaleyDeanna🤳🏻 (@HaleyDeanna173) April 29, 2020
Foreclosure on the house! Oh no! Of course, no awwing from the audience! Not that I heard, anyway. #theconners— Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 29, 2020
Ain’t nobody taking the Conner house! I LOVE that house! ❤️ And I can see that house on my TV screen for many more seasons to come!!!!!!👌🏼😊 PLEASE! 🙏🏼 #TheConners— Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💜🦋🧡🇵🇷💙 (@Elsa050467) April 29, 2020
Wait... What if they move #TheConners to a new home? I can't see this show set in another home. But at the same time... Let the past die.— Gwimo (@EnnuiPrayer) April 29, 2020
