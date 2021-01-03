'Cobra Kai' Season 4: What We Know About the Netflix Series so Far

Season 3 of Cobra Kai released on Netflix on Friday, sparking excitement among viewers. Fans of The Karate Kid spinoff binged the entire season and reached the explosive finale. Now they have begun calling for more information about future episodes. They want to know if there will be a fourth season and whether major characters will surface. While the Cobra Kai showrunners are remaining tight-lipped about what will happen during Season 4 of the karate-centric series, there are certain details available. Specifically, some characters will join the show while others will likely return. Additionally, the creators have laid out a timeline for when the series will begin production and ultimately land on the streaming service.

Renewal COBRA KAI NEVER DIES! Netflix has officially renewed #CobraKai for Season 4!https://t.co/6Z4ox6l2lc pic.twitter.com/Wc8jFJSlCN — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 2, 2020 With the third season of Cobra Kai teasing big things in the future, the fans are hoping that it will return for another year. Netflix confirmed that this was going to happen by renewing the show in October. However, a new season was not guaranteed. The first two seasons had to first perform well after moving to the streaming service. "When we moved to Netflix, they had us open up a writers room with us all expecting we'd be making a Season 4," showrunner Jon Hurwitz tweeted. "That said, the show needed to perform well for us to officially get picked up." Cobra Kai immediately found a new audience after moving to Netflix and prompted the renewal. prevnext

Production Status Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 23, 2020 With Season 3 already surfacing on Netflix, viewers are now wondering when Season 4 will air. The show is currently in pre-production but has not started filming just yet. The expectation is that the cast and crew will start the process in January 2021 with an expected wrap date sometime in April 2021. Hurwitz revealed in late October that the scripts would be all ready to go for the start of filming. prevnext

Returning Characters Big ups to Cobra Kai Season 3 bringing back Ali, Chozen, and Kumiko from the first and second movie.😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/YzM4EZYBNS — Screw You Reviews (@McSincere4000) January 1, 2021 One of the more exciting moments for Cobra Kai fans came in the form of Ali (Elisabeth Shue) finally debuting. She appeared in two episodes and spent time with both of her former love interests in Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. It's unclear if Ali will officially return for another arc in Season 4, but fans expect her to return to the series due to some tender moments late in Season 3. prevnext

New Cast Additions Such a good season! Again, you can telegraph where everything is going but it’s just SO damn satisfying. You know Terry Silver and (maybe) Mike Barnes are coming next season. Hell, they might as well have Hilary Swank back as Julie Pierce. Either way, I’m here for it! #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/oHJYzzo9FI — Donelle Gebon (@DonPstar) January 2, 2021 The explosive finale of Season 3 made fans believe that Terry Silver, the villain from Karate Kid III, will make his appearance in Season 4. Hurwitz did not officially confirm this cast addition but did spark excitement with teasing comments. However, Silver is not the only potential addition to the roster. Hurwitz also explained that Hillary Swank's character, Julie Pierce, is also a possibility. "In our writers’ room we speak about literally every character that has appeared in the Miyagi-verse, so it’s obvious that we’ve spoken about Julie Pierce," he said to Cinema Blend. "As to whether or not she’ll return to the series, that’s something you’ll just have to wait to find out." He also shied away from revealing whether the creators had reached out to Swank. prevnext

Air Date I watched Season 3 from start to finish in one sitting. Definitely gave me all the feels. Can’t wait for Season 4. Job well done!!! #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/DEhCOmFsAn — Niki McDonald (@NikiMac22) January 1, 2021 When will Season 4 of Cobra Kai hit Netflix? This was a prominent question on social media after viewers binged the entire season in a small amount of time. They expressed a desire to learn the answers to some of the biggest questions and said that they didn't want to wait for a long time. The showrunners don't have an exact date just yet, but Hurwitz said that fans can expect the new season roughly a year after Season 3. This timeline would place the date around Jan. 1, 2022. prevnext

Storyline The best team up since The Avengers #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/CBrV3Yv74Q — S.Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) January 3, 2021 There are several big moments expected for Season 4 when it does ultimately hit Netflix. Silver could team up with John Kreese to fight Lawrence and LaRusso, but the fans don't know for certain if this will occur. What they do know is that the upcoming 51st All-Valley Karate Tournament should play a role. The two former rivals teamed up at the end of Season 3 to take on Kreese's Cobra Kai dojo, setting up an epic battle in the future. prevnext