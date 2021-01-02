'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Explosive Finale Leaves Fans Stunned

Netflix created excitement among viewers on Friday by dropping Season 3 of Cobra Kai earlier than previously noted. Fans of the Karate Kid-focused series reacted to the news by binging all of the episodes in a matter of hours or days. They did not stop watching before reaching the explosive finale. Once they saw the wild end to the highly-anticipated season, the fans reacted by heading to social media.

Following the binge session, Cobra Kai fans showcased their feelings about the latest slate of episodes and where the show will go in the future. Many said that being able to watch the karate series was the best possible way to start 2021 and that they would be riding high for several days after the explosive finale's events. The comments continued as more and more fans weighed in about the events of the episode. They made bold statements about John Kreese, Daniel LaRusso, and Johnny Lawrence, and how these characters interact.