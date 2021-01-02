'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Explosive Finale Leaves Fans Stunned
Netflix created excitement among viewers on Friday by dropping Season 3 of Cobra Kai earlier than previously noted. Fans of the Karate Kid-focused series reacted to the news by binging all of the episodes in a matter of hours or days. They did not stop watching before reaching the explosive finale. Once they saw the wild end to the highly-anticipated season, the fans reacted by heading to social media.
Following the binge session, Cobra Kai fans showcased their feelings about the latest slate of episodes and where the show will go in the future. Many said that being able to watch the karate series was the best possible way to start 2021 and that they would be riding high for several days after the explosive finale's events. The comments continued as more and more fans weighed in about the events of the episode. They made bold statements about John Kreese, Daniel LaRusso, and Johnny Lawrence, and how these characters interact.
Season 3 #CobraKai done. Superb. Cannot wait for S4. Brilliant finale. pic.twitter.com/pyBNHhdve1— Sarah Cassidy 🐝 (@SarahCassidy) January 2, 2021
That finale of #CobraKai3 and how things panned out was inevitable!
I'm convinced the guy at the end of the phone call with #kreese is none other than Terry Silver right? It's got to be!
Bring on season 4! How long is the wait @NetflixUK?#CobraKai3 #COBRAKAISEASON3 #CobraKai— Noumaan Abubakar (@_Noumaan_) January 2, 2021
#CobraKai Season 3 was INCREDIBLE!! What a finale episode! Wow! Just wow!!— Nick Acosta (@nick__acosta) January 2, 2021
Okay so imma need #CobraKai season 4 out immediately because the last 10 mins of the season 3 finale was so badass!!— Joel Smith (@xJoelSmithx) January 2, 2021
The Season Finale of Cobra Kai Season 3 has the best Face Turn I've seen in years!! #CobraKai3 #CobraKai— Michael Mearns (@RealMikesWorld) January 2, 2021
New top 5 of the greatest US TV shows of all time
1- The Wire
2 - Breaking Bad
3 - #CobraKai
4 - The Sopranos
5 - Justified
What a finale from #CobraKaiNeverDies when is series 4 ? @NetflixUK— Nick Clark (@allinginge) January 2, 2021
the cover of "in the air tonight" they used in the cobra kai finale was so *chef's kiss* and i can't stop thinking about it— heather 🌙 (@thesirenscalls) January 2, 2021
#cobrakai season 3 finale is awesome! 🥋 Kickass!👊 I want more!— Christopher Martinez (@camartinez02) January 2, 2021
still thinking about the s3 finale of cobra kai...ali and johnny im still crying that was so beautifully written they rly did that storyline justice ...why am i so happy rn— leta ❅ (@autumnnmendes) January 2, 2021
That S3 finale was epic! 🔥 @jonhurwitz @healdrules @McSchlossberg smashed it again 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #CobraKai— Ras (@RasulAhmed18) January 2, 2021
#CobraKai just continues to get better! Devastated I now need to wait another year for the next season. I’m no Phil Collins fan, but ending the emotional finale to In the Air Tonight was a baller move! Goosebumps! And Hawk...that dude continues to be awesome.
I need to chill...— Daniel James (@DJauthor85) January 2, 2021
Season finale of #CobraKai was so hype. My goodness. When I made that connection? Blew my mind.— santos (@unknownably) January 2, 2021
Me watching the final moments of the finale of #CobraKai... @CobraKaiSeries 🔥
Whole season was a fantastic watch and some brilliant twists and turns! pic.twitter.com/cFqtIKimf9— Scott Mackay (@scottfmackay) January 2, 2021
Cobra Kai season 3 finale was WILD! I need to talk to someone about it— Ozzy Has Sprite 🍋🇬🇭 (@hey__ozzy) January 2, 2021