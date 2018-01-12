CNN Guest Drops Racial Slur With Don Lemon on Air

CNN Guest Drops N-Word to Don Lemon On-Air pic.twitter.com/nBuyAzwDTV — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 12, 2018

Nearly a day after President Donald Trump‘s comment about referring to Haiti and African nations as “s—hole countries,” news networks are still passionately reacting to the hateful rhetoric.

CNN host Don Lemon had former deputy director of the CIA Counterterrorist Center Phillip Mudd on the air Thursday, and things got very heated.

Mudd gave a lengthy criticism regarding Trump and his comments, and felt impassioned to sprinkle in racial slurs in an attempt to prove his point.

“I’ve seen these conversations that this is economic, so let’s be clear, a white honky from Norway can come here, but a black dude from Haiti can’t,” Mudd said “What does that tell you in an America that in one generation called you a n—?”

“What does that tell you Don? I can tell you what it tells a honky like me. We’re no different than we were a generation ago and we’re learning the same lessons that we learned when we called a Chinese man a slant-eye, when we called a man from Guatemala a spic and wetback and we called a black man a n—er.”

Mudd said he proudly stood by the citizens of the countries Trump was referring to, calling himself a “proud sh—holer,” adding the remarks reminded him of derogatory terms aimed at his family of Italian and Irish immigrants.

“A century ago we called people slant eyes … and now they’re a backbone of this country,” Mudd said.” “In the 1940s, we called people traitors because they came from a sh—hole country called Japan, and we’re ashamed.”

“We called people who fled from conflict in Central America spics and wetbacks, and we’re ashamed,” he continued. “The president is growing this country on the backbone of bigotry that comes from when I saw my family called spics, wops and mackerel eaters. We should be ashamed. We’ve learned way too many lessons and history will tell you that if you don’t read history, you’ll repeat them. That’s what our president did for us today.”

Lemon did not react to Mudd’s slurs. According to The Wrap, CNN has declined to comment on the matter.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday regarding his alleged “s—hole countries” comment, denying that was the language he used.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Mudd appeared on CNN’s New Day Friday morning to further elaborate on his rant and the hateful comments allegedly shared by Trump.