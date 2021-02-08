'Clarice' Super Bowl Ad Teases 'Silence of the Lambs' Connection in Eerie Trailer

✖

The lambs haven't stopped screaming for FBI Agent Clarice Starling. A new trailer for CBS' The Silence of the Lambs sequel series, Clarice, dropped during Sunday's Super Bowl, giving an eerie new look at what lays in wait for Agent Starling in the new show, premiering Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. In the new trailer, actress Rebecca Breeds, portraying the titular character, revisits her childhood on a farm as she reflects on how it has influenced her path through life.

"The lambs were screaming," Starling says as footage of herself as a little girl trying to carry a lamb from slaughter plays. "I tried to free them. I thought if I could save just one… but he was so heavy. I couldn't save the lamb. But I will never stop trying." The trailer ends with a Death's Head Moth landing on Starling's mouth as a nod to the poster for the 1991 film starring Jodie Foster as Starling opposite Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter.

Clarice is set one year after The Silence of the Lambs' events, with Starling returning to the field in 1993 to continue her work in law enforcement after becoming famous for her role in catching serial killer Buffalo Bill. The new series stars Devyn Tyler as Starling's FBI colleague Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Buffalo Bill's final surviving victim, Catherine Martin, originally played by Brooke Smith. Also appearing are actors Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, and Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke.

"Clarice is set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.," the show's official description teases. Starling will also be processing her "challenging childhood," attempting to escape the "burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life." Clarice, produced by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, premieres on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

