‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV Show Sequel Coming to CBS

CBS has reportedly given the green light to a TV spinoff of Silence of the Lambs. The channel has given a big commitment to the series, which will follow Clarice Starling after the events of the original movie. The show is titled simply: Clarice.

Clarice is a new project from Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, according to a report by Variety. The show will be set in 1993, and build on the characterization of Clarice set forth in Jodie Foster’s original performance in the 1991 film. It will reportedly follow her as she returns to the field, pursuing more serial killers and sexual predators, while simultaneously fighting through the political morass of Washington, D.C.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a public statement on the show. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Clarice has been ordered straight to series on CBS, where Kurtzman is currently signed on to a five-year deal. He and Lumet will executive produce the show, along with Heather Kadin, and Aaron Baiers will be a co-executive producer. The show will come from CBS Television Studios, MGM and Kurtzman’s company, Secret Hideout.

The Silence of the Lambs began as a novel by author Thomas Harris, published in 1988. It was quickly adapted for the screen, becoming one of the most beloved psychological thrillers in the genre. The movie earned Foster an Oscar for best actress for her performance as Clarice Starling, and the movie itself won best picture.

Harris’ wrote more novels about Starling and Hannibal Lecter, some of which were made into other screen adaptations. The direct sequel, Hannibal, was adapted into a 2001 film, with Starling played by Julianne Moore. It was later made into a TV series for NBC, but Starling took a backseat in that version.

Kurtzman and Lumet are responsible for many other successes at CBS between the two of them. Kurtzman is an executive producer on Hawaii Five-O, and he and Lumet are also working on a series adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth for CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access. Lumet is an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

There is no word yet on when Clarice might air.