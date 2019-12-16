Chuy Bravo’s Death Leaves Chelsea Handler’s ‘Chelsea Lately’ Fans Devastated

Chelsea Handler’s fans are devastated Sunday after learning of the death of her Chelsea Lately sidekick Chuy Bravo. The actor suddenly died on Sunday after a medical emergency in Mexico City. Bravo, born Jesus Melgoza, was 63 years old. Bravo’s family told TMZ he was hospitalized on Saturday in Mexico City, where he was visiting family members. He was rushed to an emergency room due to a “terrible” stomach ache and stayed at the hospital overnight. On Sunday, a doctor told the family he died. His cause of death remains unknown.

The Honeymooners actor’s death came just days after Handler posted a heartwarming tribute to Bravo on his birthday on Dec. 7.

“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget [Bravo],” the comedian wrote. “I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting.”

After the news broke, fans rushed to social media to share their sadness and memories of Bravo.

“Nooooooooooooooo!” one Twitter user wrote. “This is such sad news! May he rest in peace!”

“Dammit RIP,” another fan wrote. “Met him in ’14 and he was super nice.”

“So sad,” another tweeted. “Lots of stars sat across from [Handler] but [Bravo] was the brightest one!”

“This makes me so sad,” one Twitter user wrote. “I knew him personally and he was such a charismatic and funny person, my family will miss him so much.”

Bravo’s film credits included Tiptoes (2003), The Honeymooners (2005) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007).

In 2007, he joined Handler’s Chelsea Lately, which aired on E! Network until 2014.

“I was working on a project back in the day and the director told me about the casting for Chelsea’s show,” Bravo told Latina in 2012 when asked how he got the Chelsea Lately gig. “He said she was looking for a little person, and well, I thought, ‘why not?’ He introduced us and we hit it off right away. That was about seven years ago and we have been working together ever since.”

In that same interview, Bravo revealed he survived pancreatic cancer and was a recovering alcoholic.

“I bet people don’t know that I’m a cancer survivor,” the actor explained at the time. “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was treated right away. Thank God I’m alive and well to this date. I’m also a recovering alcoholic and I was almost homeless at one point. I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life.”

Photo credit: Ben Symon/Foxtel via Getty Images