‘Judge Judy’-Style Series With Chrissy Teigen Coming Soon

Chrissy Teigen is heading to court, with the author and model set to star in a Judge Judy-style show titled Chrissy’s Court, which will premiere on the upcoming short-form streaming service Quibi.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the show will find Teigen in charge of actual small claims cases, with her decisions final and legally binding.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands,” Teigen said in a statement. “Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

In addition to Teigen as judge, the show will feature her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, as the court’s bailiff. Variety shares that the show will run for 10 episodes.

Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” is scheduled to launch in April 2020. The channel will reportedly be aimed toward smartphone viewing, with episodes clocking in at around 10 minutes. The service is backed by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and is expected to cost $5-$8 per month.

After the news was reported, Teigen responded to the announcement on Twitter in typically hilarious fashion, joking that small courts are about to get a bit more petty and that her mom will likely be taking selfies “the entire time.”

my mom is the bailiff and I cannot wait for her to say “HEY YOU TALK TO THE JUDGE NOT EACH OTHER” and basically take selfies the entire time — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2019

“If you’re mad about some petty a— s— and wanna take that person to court, you let us know,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

The mom of two later joked that she’d already found a perfect case for the show.

this is exactly the content we are looking for — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2019

Teigen has several television projects in the works and will next appear as a judge on NBC’s comedy competition show Bring the Funny, which premieres on July 9. She also serves as host of Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle.

Her production company, Suit & Thai productions, also recently inked a deal with Hulu to provide “a slate of premium, original food-driven programming [for Hulu Kitchen],” CBS News reports.

Hulu Kitchen is the streaming service’s official step into the world of cooking. One of those shows will be the cooking and talk show Family Style, starring Teigen and celebrity chef David Chang. Hulu also scored a two-year deal with Teigen to develop original programming.

