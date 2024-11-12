Chloe Fineman Says Elon Musk Made Her Cry When He Hosted ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman is revealing just how bad it was when Elon Musk hosted the long-running variety sketch series, and that includes making her cry. The billionaire and entrepreneur hosted SNL in May 2021, and it caused an uproar, with many people, fans and cast included, not wanting it to happen. Despite that, he still hosted and now Fineman is revealing all.

Musk addressed Dana Carvey’s impression of him on SNL following the presidential election, saying on X that the show “has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.” That led Fineman to respond to his comments in a now-deleted TikTok.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Via PEOPLE, she said, “I was like, I’m not gonna say anything, but I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform [X] and be rude, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’ I waited for you to be like, ‘Haha, JK.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page being like, ‘I didn’t laugh. I didn’t laugh once, not one time.’”

Fineman didn’t say which sketch she was talking about but shared it did make it onto the show and “it was fine.” Additionally, she noted she “actually had a really good time and I thought you were really funny in it, but, you know, have a little manners here, sir.” Musk ended up responding to the TikTok since it made its way onto X, posting, “Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried.”

Fineman’s comments comes just months after co-star Bowen Yang revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a male host once made “multiple cast members cry” because he “hated the ideas” he was pitched. At the time, Yang didn’t reveal who that host was. But, following Fineman’s recent remarks, it stands to wonder whether Musk was the host in question.