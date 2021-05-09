'SNL': Elon Musk's Absurd Wario Sketch Has Viewers in Disbelief
Businessman Elon Musk played the anti-hero of the Super Mario franchise in an SNL sketch this weekend, and the internet is still reeling from the absurdity of it all. Musk's debut performance on Saturday Night Live got generally poor reviews, and the sketch where he played Wario stands out as particularly bizarre. Many are still discussing the premise on social media, however.
Musk wore a stuffed costume and an exaggerated mustache in order to look like Wario, in a sketch where he was apparently on trial for crimes against the Mushroom Kingdom. The premise was simple, and the cast did their best to take it to an unexpected conclusion, though as with other parts of the episode, the timing was a little off. The punchline ended up being a comparison between Wario and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though this fell flat and seemed to make many people wonder what the guiding thought between the sketch was to begin with.
Many were also put off by the sketch's enthusiastic embrace of online meme culture, which felt too on-the-nose to many and seemed like a way of trying too hard for easy laughs. Many even blamed the sketch for the sudden plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which Musk mentioned just moments before in another segment.
All in all, the Wario sketch may be the stand-out part of an SNL episode that will live in infamy.
Cheap
Wario costume now $40.99 https://t.co/mW8TowRkCA— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2021
Legacy
#SaturdayNightLive— aMucc (@amurkymuc) May 9, 2021
Lorne Michaels watching the Gen Z Hospital sketch, the Wario sketch, and this whole show tonight… pic.twitter.com/iWhvpUmEmk
Italian Elon
May 9, 2021
Favorite
Dude just one dogo tweet that's what we want...... Do it https://t.co/Q58LVsWocg— Shivam Dayma (@ShivamDayma6) May 9, 2021
The future is ruined for our family, who believed in your wisdom with Doge. Thank you for everything.And I'm sorry I'm not rich enough to laugh at this.— 이준표 (@3lHx5RPOw5QA3B8) May 9, 2021
Grimes
GRIMES AS PEACH AND ELON AS WARIO IM CACKLING #SNL pic.twitter.com/EmvzVy2sWn— Mariana (@Marispiva) May 9, 2021
The one where they cut to your partner’s cameo and there was that big awkward silence where everyone waited for the audience to recognize her and clap but they didn’t? Okay https://t.co/eOeRYMKe9N— Ryan (@rysimmons) May 9, 2021
Dogecoin
mfw i lose $50,000 to fucking wario pic.twitter.com/BQK9j9x7Nk— Sam Gordon (@notSamGordon) May 9, 2021
The world's richest man is on national television dressed as Wario after having compared the value of a joke cryptocurrency to the global reserve currency only seconds before.
The memes are the message.— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 9, 2021
Wiki
Just heard we were mentioned on that Wario SNL skit (and then they display a screencap of the wikia/fandom page, nice hackfraudery there)? That's... something I guess?— Super Mario Wiki (@SMWikiOfficial) May 9, 2021
I do wish our first reference on national television wasn't on something so terminally unfunny though..! pic.twitter.com/jVw4edK7Dt
