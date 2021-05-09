'SNL': Elon Musk's Absurd Wario Sketch Has Viewers in Disbelief

Businessman Elon Musk played the anti-hero of the Super Mario franchise in an SNL sketch this weekend, and the internet is still reeling from the absurdity of it all. Musk's debut performance on Saturday Night Live got generally poor reviews, and the sketch where he played Wario stands out as particularly bizarre. Many are still discussing the premise on social media, however.

Musk wore a stuffed costume and an exaggerated mustache in order to look like Wario, in a sketch where he was apparently on trial for crimes against the Mushroom Kingdom. The premise was simple, and the cast did their best to take it to an unexpected conclusion, though as with other parts of the episode, the timing was a little off. The punchline ended up being a comparison between Wario and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though this fell flat and seemed to make many people wonder what the guiding thought between the sketch was to begin with.

Many were also put off by the sketch's enthusiastic embrace of online meme culture, which felt too on-the-nose to many and seemed like a way of trying too hard for easy laughs. Many even blamed the sketch for the sudden plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which Musk mentioned just moments before in another segment.

All in all, the Wario sketch may be the stand-out part of an SNL episode that will live in infamy. You can watch the whole episode now on Hulu, with a free trial here. Scroll down for a look at the responses to Musk's portrayal of Wario.

