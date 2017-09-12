Voight Gets Back to Work in First ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season Premiere Photos

Chicago P.D. fans knew that the show would look different when it returned in the fall, and NBC has finally given everyone a taste of just how much things have changed. This week, the network released the first official batch of photos from the Season 5 premiere.

Check Out the Brand New Chicago P.D. Season Premiere Photos Here

In these new images, the team doesn’t look quite how you remember them. While Detective Voight (Jason Beghe) is still in charge, he’s without one of his best assets. Series regular Sophia Bush exited the show ahead of the new season and it looks as though she will be sorely missed.

Not to worry though, Voight’s team has gotten a couple of new members that will help to fill the void. Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is pictured in a few of these images, and she’s be coming in as Halstead’s new partner this season.

Jon Seda is also making his return as Antonio Dawson this season, a move that was announced after Chicago Justice was canceled earlier this summer. Dawson isn’t pictured here in these new photos, but he will definitely be back on the show at some point during the season premiere.

In addition to these returning characters, a new on was introduced in this set of photos. Wendell Pierce will be playing a prominent Chicago figure named Alderman Ray Price, and he’s seen here talking with Voight, someone he will likely cause trouble for this season.

The Season 6 premiere of Chicago P.D. is titled “Reform,” and will air Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on NBC.