‘Chicago P.D.’ Major Character Struggles After Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

One of the members of Chicago P.D.‘s Intelligence unit got big news, and wrestled with a major decision in the latest episode.

As teased in the promo ahead of Wednesday’s new episode, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) found out she is pregnant after her reunion with ex-fiancé Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger).

The news caught her by surprise, and led her on a journey to decide what to do next, as a murder case hit close to home.

The News

The episode began with Ruzek and Burgess bonding as they waited for a drug bust. The stint took a turn after one of the criminals started to run away from the scene. Burgess injured herself during the chase, as she cut her arm while going through a gate.

After catching the man, Burgess was surprised to find the body of a young woman close by. Voight (Jason Beghe) told her to head to Med and get her injury cut, where she was told the news.

The doctor revealed she is four weeks pregnant, and leaves Burgess with lots on her mind.

Missing Girl

The body they found near the scene corresponded to a missing persons report from a few years ago. Interviewing with the family they found the case was believed to be a lost cause, with her family and police believing the woman had died long ago.

The investigation opens questions about where she might have been held, who kidnapped her and what happened that she ended up dead.

Sharing With Ruzek

As they waited to confront a man involved with the original missing person’s report, Ruzek and Burgess have another bonding moment in his car where she breaks the news of her pregnancy.

The conversation has some awkward moments, with Ruzek wondering if the baby is his and struggling to process the information. However, he tells Kim he will be there for her no matter what. The case gets in the middle of them finishing their conversation.

Finding the Place

Eventually, the team gets a major crack in the case when they find the home of a man suspected of having held the missing woman. Intelligence storms in and finds the home empty, along with a locked room.

When they open it, Burgess encounters a terrified woman she has to talk down before getting information. She reveals that the man responsible for kidnapping her and the now dead second victim vanished after the woman’s death, and took her son — who was born out of the abuse she experience during captivity — with him.

After taking the woman to the hospital, Burgess says the team is on the case to find the man and her son, and she does not need to worry. The woman says there is no such thing as “not worrying” when you are a parent.

Choice

In another quiet moment, Ruzek and Burgess are able to talk more about the pregnancy news. He once again expresses his support for her and asks what she has been thinking.

Burgess revealed at that moment that she made an appointment to terminate the pregnancy for the next day. Ruzek seems shocked by her choice, but is interrupted by dispatch finding the suspect’s car before he can say anything else.

Standoff at the Store

The car lead takes them to a superstore where they believe the man might have stopped to do some shopping. Burgess goes into the store and has a frightening moment when she runs into the man. She keeps her cover for the time being, and notices he was holding a toy truck pointing that the boy, named Henry, was still alive.

A patrol car’s arrival in the parking lot sends the scene into chaos when the suspect starts a shootout and rushes back inside. Burgess and the team lead a pursuit and rush the man out the back of the store.

Unfortunately, officers are forced to shoot him after he fails to cooperate and he dies before he can tell them where he is holding the young boy.

Finding Henry

The episode then shifts to an all out emergency search, as Burgess the team rush to find the boy before his diabetes kills him.

They follow a trail to a campsite outside of the city, and thankfully find the locked camper where the boy was locked inside in time.

Perspective

At Med, Burgess reunites the boy with his mother. The woman thanks the detective for her help saving her son and assures her that, despite being held captive for six years, she will be fine as long as she’s by his side.

She then tells Burgess that while she is happy that the man who kidnapped her is dead and she’s free, she is still grateful to have her son in her life, calling him the best thing that ever happened to her.

‘I Don’t Know’

After the difficult case, Burgess is left deep in thought at the end of the grueling day. Ruzek finds her in the locker room and says he is determined to be by her side, offering to drive her to her appointment the next day.

She admits she is unsure of what to do, admitting she does not want to miss the opportunity to be a mom. While she never expected to be single and in this situation, she is not sure about terminating the pregnancy.

The episode ends with her saying she is not ready to make a decision yet but that she canceled her appointment.

Will Burzek reunite to welcome a baby together? Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.