‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Fear Antonio’s Upcoming Exit During New Episode

Chicago P.D. fans are not ready to say goodbye to Antonio Dawson.

The NBC police drama returned after a weeks-long break with a tense new episode, revolving the death of Kim Burgess'(Marina Squerciati) boyfriend and campaign specialist Blair Williams (Charles Michael Davis).

The episode was also the first since news broke that fan-favorite character Antonio (Jon Seda) will be written off the show at the end of Season 6, with fans taking to social media to express their sadness throughout the hour.

“Anyways time to cry every time Antonio shows up on my tv,” one user commented.

“I just realized that if Antonio leaves @NBCChicagoPD I will NEVER get #Brettonio EVER AGAIN!!! That is the saddest thing ever!” One fan realized, referring to the Chicago P.D., Fire former couple.

With the episode focusing on the murder investigation and Burgess struggling to cope with her significant others’ death, Antonio’s involvement in the episode was limited to several scenes where he helped with the investigation and worked on leads related to the crime.

The detective was also present in the episode’s final moments, after Ray Price (Wendell Price) took the fall for his wife’s murder and went to prison for the murder, also dropping himself out of the upcoming mayoral race that could change the city of Chicago forever.

So I’m watching #ChicagoPD and not only upset about Blair but that it’s Antonio’s last episodes 💔😫🚓 — wiselatina💜🐬🐈🎶🐋 (@Wiselatina626) April 25, 2019

“One of the last times we’ll be hearing Antonio say ‘Chicago PD,’” One user commented.

“If you’re taking Antonio away from me, might as well give me Burzek again,” Another fan wrote, referring to Burgess and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) previous relationship.

News of Antonio’s exit, along with Chicago Med‘s Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling), first surfaced Friday, with the characters reportedly being written out with the possibility for them to return as guest stars in the future.

Seda confirmed the news Saturday, when he took to Twitter to write a note to fans who were heartbroken to see the detective leave upcoming exit from the Intelligence unit.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world,” Seda wrote on social media. “To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO.”

Antonio was firs introduced on Chicago Fire before the character migrated, along with Jason Beghe’s Jon Voight, to Chicago P.D. The detective left the police drama in the middle of Season 4 to become a series regular on legal spinoff series, Chicago Justice. After the show was canceled after one season, Antonio returned to the Intelligence Unit.

With no clue as to what will lead to Antonio’s exit, some fans speculated on the character’s reasons for leaving during the episode.

I still can’t believe that Antonio is leaving!!! I have to watch these next few episodes just for him!! @NBCChicagoPD

@JonSeda

😢😢❤️❤️😢😢#ChicagoPD — Reggie Davis (@regdavis65) April 25, 2019

“Antonio, I’m going to miss he’s character. Can’t believe they couldn’t up with any new storylines for him,” Another user commented.

“I get that he’s the only Dawson left and soon there will be no Dawson left, but IT’S ANTONIO,” another fan shrieked.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.