‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Brian Geraghty Returning for ‘Chicago Fire’ Crossover

An upcoming crossover between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire will feature a familiar face. Actor Brian Geraghty will reprise his role of Sean Roman as part of a two-part crossover between the shows set to air Wednesday, Feb. 26 on NBC. Executive producer Rick Eid told TV Line that his character will be drawn into a storyline involving Amy Morton’s character, Platt.

“Platt had a relationship with him, so you see Platt involved,” Eid said, who added that the story also “involves Roman and his sister.”

The Chicago Fire episode is slated to film this week, while the Chicago P.D. episode will film next week. The character of Sean Roman first debuted in the season two premiere of Chicago P.D., but left at the end of the third season after his character was shot, and left the windy city for the sunny skies of San Diego.

This isn’t the first crossover between the Chicago-centric shows, which also includes Chicago Med. The latest three-episode crossover, “Infection,” aired earlier this season. All three shows were co-created by Law & Order guru Dick Wolf and are collectively known as the One Chicago universe. There was briefly a fourth series, Chicago Justice, though it was canceled after one season.

All three shows ended 2019 on some major cliffhangers, which will hopefully see some resolutions now that they’re returning to their scheduled slots starting this week.

Another Chicago P.D. alum, Sophia Bush, who left the series after four seasons, recently showed some support of fellow NBC star Gabrielle Union. Union posted a family photo to Instagram around Thanksgiving with a caption thanking “all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking.”

Bush commented a trio of heart emojis under the post.

After one season as serving as a judge on the competition series America’s Got Talent, she and fellow judge Julianne Hough were asked not to return. Not long after, Union went public about her grievances with the show and its toxic atmosphere. NBC has since launched an investigation into the matter, with the show’s co-host and executive producer, Simon Cowell, reportedly at the center.

The next crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D will air Wednesday, February 26 on NBC.