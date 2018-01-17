TV Shows

‘Chicago Med’ Fans React to Doctors Treating Baby Addicted to Heroin

How would you treat a baby with a heroin addiction?

Chicago Med doctors Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) asked themselves that question during Tuesday’s brand new episode of the hit NBC series.

Manning suggested babies get better by themselves when in contact with their biological mothers. Choi, however, thought the idea was dangerous, given that the mother was the reason the baby was addicted to the drug in the first place.

“Even hearing the mother’s heartbeat can lower Cortisol levels and stress,” Manning said.

“[The mother] had nine months to do right by her baby, she lost that chance,” Choi said.

Fans of the show reacted to the difficult case on Twitter, giving their opinions on the debate.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

