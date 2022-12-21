'Chicago Med' Casts New Doctor

Chicago Med has a new doctor on the floor. Deadline reports T.V. Carpio has joined the long-running medical drama as Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz). Her hiring is rumored to shake the storyline up. Dr. Song's hiring should come as no surprise to viewers following the news that Jack bought a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the fall finale. He's building his own team now.

Carpio's casting comes amid multiple cast exits, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard. Yaya Decosta returned briefly in the last season as Dr. April Saxton. She wed Ethan after a breakup and reunion following his father's death.

The series is executive produced by Dick Wolf of the Law & Order franchise, as well as Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. – all of which appear on NBC. Also serving as executive producers are Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, and Peter Jankowski.

Carpio's credits include Blue Sky, CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i, The Rookie, Bloodline, Rizzoli & Isles, and The Client List. She is repped by Mark Schumacher Management.

The series has been on air since 2015. It focuses on the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and its staff as they work to save patients' lives. The series sometimes crosses over with characters from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Season 8 premiered in Sept. 2022. The series is set to pick back up with the second half of the season in Spring 2023.

Regarding the changes made in the first half of the season, executives were intentional "They're starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago," co-showrunner Andrew Schneider explained at the time to TV Line of the April and Ethan's exits.

But as with most Wolf shows, viewers may see them in the future. "We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story," added fellow showrunner Diane Frolov. "It also felt like a compelling next chapter in [Ethan's] life as a doctor."